Tourism 'will bounce back' from coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () As the coronavirus outbreak hits international travel, we look at how it's impacting France's beleaguered tourism industry. Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, tells us that past experience shows the sector will bounce back from the damage caused by the outbreak. Finally, we take you to a small French village that lives on literature: it has only 800 residents but 15 bookshops!
