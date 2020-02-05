Global  

3M's making protective masks on three continents, but it's not enough

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
For weeks, 3M Co. has been stepping up production of its respirator face masks, a key part of protective gear against the Covid-19 coronavirus. But the company says it expects global demand to exceed supply of the masks "for the foreseeable future." The Star Tribune has an update on 3M's mask-making efforts; the Maplewood-based company has boosted production in China — the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak, where tens of thousands of people have gotten sick — as well as at factories elsewhere…
