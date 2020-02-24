Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · *Mounting fears of the coronavirus's spread in the US triggered one of the sharpest market sell-offs in recent years.*
· *The deep stock losses sparked alarm within the Trump administration and the president is reportedly furious the market tanked over the coronavirus.*
· *The colliding assessments from public health...
When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus fears wiped out all of this year’s gains in the stock market. The Dow lost more than 1,000 points today, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also tanked.... CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •NYTimes.com •Motley Fool