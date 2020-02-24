Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market

Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market· *Mounting fears of the coronavirus's spread in the US triggered one of the sharpest market sell-offs in recent years.*
· *The deep stock losses sparked alarm within the Trump administration and the president is reportedly furious the market tanked over the coronavirus.*
· *The colliding assessments from public health...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus 01:18

 When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Officials Urge Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus [Video]U.S. Officials Urge Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus

A second European hotel was locked down on Wednesday as authorities attempt to contain the coronavirus. A senior U.S. health official said a pandemic was inevitable and urged Americans to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus fears affect stock market

Coronavirus fears wiped out all of this year’s gains in the stock market. The Dow lost more than 1,000 points today, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also tanked....
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.comMotley Fool

Trump says the stock market is 'starting to look very good' after the Dow plunged over 1,000 points amid coronavirus fears

Trump says the stock market is 'starting to look very good' after the Dow plunged over 1,000 points amid coronavirus fears· *Trump tweeted that the "stock market is starting to look very good to me" on a day the Dow plunged over 1,000 points.* · *"The Coronavirus is very much...
Business Insider Also reported by •RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THEONLYDOVER

TheDover RT @businessinsider: Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market ht… 3 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market https://t.co/rC3xxpYpGq 23 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market… https://t.co/Sq9tvLzCPh 27 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market… https://t.co/kgTXxLbbVn 27 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market… https://t.co/3IwusFOX21 29 minutes ago

bmangh

BM Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market… https://t.co/IqMlqgiHqt 30 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market https://t.co/wc0jKZrzB1 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.