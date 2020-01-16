Global  

Company adds tiny cabins outside Dallas in hopes folks disconnect from city life

North Texans can now escape to 44 tiny cabins in the middle of the woods about 90 minutes from Dallas. Getaway Piney Woods just opened a new location in Larue, Texas, to provide a break for busy people with hectic lives. “It’s all about getting off the internet, away from your job, away from the craziness of city life,” said Jon Staff, founder and chief executive officer of Getaway. The company tells guests that cell phone service could be spotty, which is intentional in the secluded locations.…
