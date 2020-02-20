Children's boutique moving to new location

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A Trussville boutique is moving to a larger space in town. Rebecca Brown's - A Baby & Children's Boutique is moving from 1 Office Park to 103 North Chalkville Road. The new 1,000-square-foot location downtown was formerly home to another boutique, Gigi's. Rebecca Byars Brown, owner of the boutique, will share space in the new location with Trussville To Go. "Trussville residents and those from surrounding cities have been so supportive of our small business and we are excited to expand…


