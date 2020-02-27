Actor Steven Seagal Charged With Unlawfully Touting Digital Asset Offering Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced settled charges against actor Steven Seagal for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in an initial coin offering (ICO) conducted by Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G). The SEC's… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Crypto Oz RT @coindesk: JUST IN: Martial artist and actor Steven Seagal has been charged by the SEC for his role in promoting Bitcoiin2Gen's 2018 ICO… 8 seconds ago Ezequiel Minaya RT @SEC_News: Actor Steven Seagal charged with unlawfully touting digital asset offering https://t.co/7etGWM0hVu 13 seconds ago Dana Boos RT @MarkMaremont: https://t.co/9DmzPctUQg | Actor Steven Seagal Charged With Unlawfully Touting Digital Asset Offering https://t.co/44zH9yS… 1 minute ago Debbie Maya RT @bcollinsk: ⁦@DawsonSField⁩ https://t.co/KFZxluhEIC | Actor Steven Seagal Charged With Unlawfully Touting Digital Asset Offering https:… 1 minute ago Unfolded Actor Steven Seagal charged with unlawfully touting digital asset offering https://t.co/JZ6Dqp4boV 2 minutes ago Cryptonomia Martial artist and actor Steven Seagal has been charged by the SEC for his role in promoting Bitcoiin2Gen's 2018 IC… https://t.co/MQdtNorVF5 2 minutes ago CoinDesk JUST IN: Martial artist and actor Steven Seagal has been charged by the SEC for his role in promoting Bitcoiin2Gen'… https://t.co/5I2J8yyOp7 2 minutes ago