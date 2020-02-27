Global  

Actor Steven Seagal Charged With Unlawfully Touting Digital Asset Offering

SEC Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced settled charges against actor Steven Seagal for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in an initial coin offering (ICO) conducted by Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G). The SEC's…
