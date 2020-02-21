Global  

U.S. Pending Home Sales Rebound Much More Than Expected In January

RTTNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
After reporting a steep drop in pending home sales in the U.S. in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Thursday showing pending home sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of January. NAR said its pending home sales spiked by 5.2 percent to 108.8 in January after plunging by 4.3 percent to a revised 103.4 in December.
