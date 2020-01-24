Chloe sparkles as giant Paris fashion exhibit space opens

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

PARIS (AP) — Chloe teemed with sparkling detailing at Paris Fashion Week Thursday.



The lofty Grand Palais, decorated with giant gold Grecian columns, had starry guests to match — including actresses Katie Holmes and Kate Bosworth — and added to the glint of the stylish fall-winter 2020 collection.



Here are some of the day's highlights:



CHLOE GOES REGAL-CASUAL



Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi clung to the floppy and boho house DNA forged in the 1970s.



Long silvery organic earrings followed foliage-like necklaces, silver eyelets on collars, shiny rings and bracelets, gold handbag chains and buckles. The columns glimmered in the background.



But even though the French designer piled on the detailing — in the polka-dot gowns, contrasting textures, floral prints, giant long silk ribbons flowing down from the neck — it never veered into heavy-handedness.



Styles moved from the retro, such as one checked knitted sweater worn with loose leather pants in autumnal copper, to the ethereal: Silk lace gowns cinched at the waist with an almost Balkan-looking angular silhouette on the torso.



Chloe is credited with inventing the concept of ready-to-wear clothing, and this show impressively trod a path between the insouciant, indolent ethos that is the house signature and a quasi-regal style.



WORLD'S LARGEST FASHION EXHIBITION SPACE OPENS



Paris' Musee des Arts Decoratifs — which is attached to the Louvre — inaugurated to the press Thursday a fully-renovated 1,300 square meter (14,000 square foot) wing dedicated to fashion.



The museum says that the so-called “Fashion Galleries” is now the world's largest fashion exhibition space.



The landmark renovation, fruit of a multi-million private donation, is being launched with a show called 'Harper's Bazaar, First in


