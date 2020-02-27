Global  

Watches of Switzerland sees shift to home buyers as coronavirus hits

Reuters India Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The coronavirus is keeping Chinese tourists away from its London boutiques, British retailer Watches of Switzerland said on Thursday, but local demand for Rolex timepieces is so strong it is making up for the decline.
Switzerland bans all big events as virus fears mount

Switzerland bans all big events as virus fears mount 01:17

 Switzerland has banned all events likely to attract more than 1,000 people as it battles to contain the coronavirus. The Geneva Car Show and Swiss football matches are an early casualty. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

