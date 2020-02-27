Watches of Switzerland sees shift to home buyers as coronavirus hits

Thursday, 27 February 2020

The coronavirus is keeping Chinese tourists away from its London boutiques, British retailer Watches of Switzerland said on Thursday, but local demand for Rolex timepieces is so strong it is making up for the decline. 👓 View full article



