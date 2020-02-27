Global  

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in prison

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Former Mayor Catherine Pugh has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the "Healthy Holly" children's book scheme, which ensnared some of Baltimore's most prominent institutions and dealt another blow to an already struggling city. Pugh also must serve three years of probation and pay immediate restitution of $400,000 to the University of Maryland Medical System and $11,948 to the Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund, two purchasers of her "Healthy Holly" books. She will also forfeit…
Former Mayor Catherine Pugh apologizes in video released ahead of sentencing

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh apologizes in video released ahead of sentencing

 In a 13 minute video released on Wednesday, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh apologized and accepted responsibility for her actions that led to her federal indictment. This comes the day before her sentencing charges will take place.

