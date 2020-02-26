Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans — after triggering massive blowback

The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans — after triggering massive blowback

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans — after triggering massive blowback· *The Trump administration reversed itself on Thursday and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for the American public, after generating a storm of criticism over its potential high cost.*
· *Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he would guarantee public access to a vaccine.*
· *Only a day earlier,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows

Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows 00:40

 US President Donald Trump has said the country is “very, very ready” to handle the coronavirus outbreak as a new case was confirmed in the country. The American leader said he had put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the domestic response to the virus known as Covid-19 which he insisted...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq Reports Sixth Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus [Video]Iraq Reports Sixth Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus

Researchers from around the world are working to develop a coronavirus vaccine in an attempt to stop the spread.

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus [Video]Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump accused the media of "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible.".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Health secretary Alex Azar won’t promise that a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable

Health secretary Alex Azar won’t promise that a coronavirus vaccine would be affordablePhoto by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images It’s going to be a long time before a vaccine for the new coronavirus is available. But when it is, there’s no...
The Verge

Trump official refuses to say a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable to all

Alex Azar, Donald Trump's health secretary, has told politicians he cannot guarantee that a coronavirus vaccine will be affordable to everyone once it has been...
Independent


Tweets about this

josephzeballos

Joseph Zeballos-Roig RT @businessinsider: The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans, after trig… 12 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans — after… https://t.co/sAKNCnw4tR 13 minutes ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans — after… https://t.co/vdVrQ887d2 22 minutes ago

Newzjunkie_

News Junkie The #Trump administration just backtracked and said a #coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans, after… https://t.co/CCKGWMmCFw 26 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans, after t… https://t.co/6mVM7GXkjk 26 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans, after t… https://t.co/Ky0lqsQEzQ 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.