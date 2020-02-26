The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans — after triggering massive blowback
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · *The Trump administration reversed itself on Thursday and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for the American public, after generating a storm of criticism over its potential high cost.*
· *Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he would guarantee public access to a vaccine.*
· *Only a day earlier,...
US President Donald Trump has said the country is “very, very ready” to handle the coronavirus outbreak as a new case was confirmed in the country. The American leader said he had put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the domestic response to the virus known as Covid-19 which he insisted...