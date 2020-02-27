Toyota confirms plans for dealer service center in Atlanta, 150 new jobs

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Toyota confirmed plans Thursday to open a new regional dealer service center in Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Toyota Financial Services will open a new office in Alpharetta to become the company’s East Dealer Service Center. The investment of more than $8 million will bring 150 new jobs to Fulton County, Kemp said. Atlanta Business Chronicle reported plans for the new center almost a year ago. Toyota Financial Services, the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States,… 👓 View full article

