Toyota confirms plans for dealer service center in Atlanta, 150 new jobs

Thursday, 27 February 2020
Toyota confirmed plans Thursday to open a new regional dealer service center in Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Toyota Financial Services will open a new office in Alpharetta to become the company’s East Dealer Service Center. The investment of more than $8 million will bring 150 new jobs to Fulton County, Kemp said. Atlanta Business Chronicle reported plans for the new center almost a year ago. Toyota Financial Services, the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States,…
Toyota plans new $1.2 billion EV plant in Tianjin with FAW: document

Japanese automaker Toyota plans to build a new electric vehicle plant in the Chinese city of Tianjin with its local partner FAW Group, a document from the local...
Reuters

Toyota plans $1.2bn EV plant in China

BEIJING: The Japanese automaker Toyota plans to build a new electric vehicle plant worth $1.2 billion in the Chinese city of Tianjin with its local partner FAW...
Bangkok Post

