Google to invest $10B in offices and data centers in 11 states – including Texas

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Google Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, with new investments in California, Washington, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Google's 2020 investment in Texas is expected to include "expanded offices and data centers," CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a company blog post. The company announced plans for a $600 million investment in a data center in Ellis County last year.…
