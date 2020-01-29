Global  

Judge rules Beshear education board appointees can stay — for now

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A federal judge has ruled that the members of the Kentucky Board of Education that were appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear may continue to do business while the controversial decision by the governor to reform the board is litigated. On Thursday, the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Kentucky released the decision of Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove to deny an injunction requested by members of the board that were removed by Beshear in December. On Dec. 10, with less than a day under his belt,…
