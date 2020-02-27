Global  

All HISD schools closed Friday because of massive water main break

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
This story excerpt is from our partners at KHOU 11. Click here to read the full story. HOUSTON — Houston Independent School District is cancelling classes on Friday, Feb. 28, because of the massive water main break that shut down parts of Houston. "To ensure the safety of students and staff, district maintenance crews will be inspecting impacted facilities across the district to make sure all systems are functioning properly," the district said in a statement. The University of Houston's main…
