New Placer County winery applies for state alcohol license

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A new microwinery is getting started in Placer County. Hilltop Oaks Winery applied for a winemaking license at a property off of Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis. Mark Davis manages the vineyard there, and is one of four partners at the winery. Davis' family used to run a cattle ranch on the property. The name of the ranch was Hilltop Oaks, which is where Davis got the inspiration for the name. Now, the former cattle barn is slowly being converted into the winery. "By no means is it done yet,"…


