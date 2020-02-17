New Trader Joe's coming to Portland

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Trader Joe's teased a new Portland store. The privately held grocer known for selling products under its Trader Joe's label already runs at least three Portland stores, including on Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Northwest Glisan Street and in the Hollywood District. Others are located in Lake Oswego, Beaverton, Clackamas and Hillsboro. Another is on the way. "While I am not able to confirm an address at this time, I can tell you that we are working to open a new Trader Joe’s store in Portland,"… 👓 View full article

