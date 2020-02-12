Census Bureau raises pay for Hawaii 2020 Census takers

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The United States Census Bureau has increased pay rates for census takers in Hawaii in hopes of filling more of the temporary positions in the Islands. Under the new pay increase, census takers will be paid $24 an hour a $3 increase from the previous hourly rate. According to the Census Bureau website, pay rates for census takers on Oahu ranges from $21.50 to $24 an hour, and the starting rate is $24 on all other islands, where there is a greater need to fill the census taker positions. The Bureau…


