Asian Markets Tumble As Coronavirus Fears Intensify

Asian stock markets are tumbling on Friday after U.S. stocks plunged into correction territory overnight amid fears over the rapid spread of the coronavirus globally. The number of coronavirus infections in South Korea has risen to more than 2,000, while Japan has asked all schools nationwide to close from Monday. Nigeria has confirmed the country's first case of the coronavirus.


