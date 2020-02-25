Global  

Asian Markets Tumble As Coronavirus Fears Intensify

RTTNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are tumbling on Friday after U.S. stocks plunged into correction territory overnight amid fears over the rapid spread of the coronavirus globally. The number of coronavirus infections in South Korea has risen to more than 2,000, while Japan has asked all schools nationwide to close from Monday. Nigeria has confirmed the country's first case of the coronavirus.
News video: Economic fallout from coronavirus worries

Economic fallout from coronavirus worries 02:08

 Financial analyst Dennis Brewster joined 10News to discuss the economic fallout in U.S. markets over coronavirus fears.

