Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > California voting changes raise concerns for 'Super Tuesday'

California voting changes raise concerns for 'Super Tuesday'

SeattlePI.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Major changes to the way people vote have election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in a high-profile primary that was moved up from June so the country's most populous state could have a bigger say in picking the Democratic presidential nominee.

More than 2.7 million of 20.6 million registered voters had returned ballots in early voting as of Thursday, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. California is among several states holding elections on “Super Tuesday," and the state's 416 delegates are a rich prize for the Democrats slugging it out for the nomination.

“We're going into this election with record registration and a whole lot of energy," Padilla said in a phone briefing with reporters Thursday.

California's primary also comes amid massive changes aimed at expanding voter participation: new voting equipment, vote centers that are replacing polling places in some counties and expanded same-day voter registration.

Those changes may confuse some voters. The fear is that California will end up with a mess much larger than the Feb. 3 debacle in Iowa, where the Democratic Party could not declare a winner for several days because of problems with a new cellphone app used to collect data from caucus sites, among other blunders.

The results of competitive races, such as the presidential primary, likely won't be known Tuesday. California accepts ballots arriving up to three days after election day and has expanded same-day voter registration, so ballot counting will continue well after Tuesday. There were more than 2 million ballots left to process after the 2016 primary.

Paul Mitchell, vice president of data firm Political Data Inc., expects turnout in California to be around 50%, roughly the same as in the 2016 primary, with most people voting Tuesday. He said there's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

California voting changes raise concerns for 'Super Tuesday'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Major changes to the way people vote have election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in a high-profile primary that was moved...
SeattlePI.com

California voting changes raise concerns for ‘Super Tuesday’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Major changes to the way people vote have election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in a high-profile primary that was moved...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "California Voting Changes Raise Concerns for 'Super Tuesday'" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/RJI0ddFKzl 7 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Major changes to the way people vote have election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in a high-profile… https://t.co/pBHIsiqnAK 18 minutes ago

WonkPorn

WonkPorn California Voting Changes Raise Concerns for ‘Super Tuesday’ https://t.co/RV9uPCcUdh https://t.co/j2ZV8o6d3o 42 minutes ago

BillWynnStocks

BusinessPlanCity.com Major changes to voting in California raise concerns for March 3 primary https://t.co/N3HYOGDJGV https://t.co/9PSIBE1UN7 45 minutes ago

eztango

ニュースDE英単語 https://t.co/CIfC9H5Itk (LV.11) California Voting Changes Raise Concerns for &#x27;Super Tuesday&#x27; | Time https://t.co/dwdrGwRMtI 53 minutes ago

abnalye79675481

abnalyemen California Voting Changes Raise Concerns for ‘Super Tuesday’ https://t.co/s5hyvfsw1s 2 hours ago

Navi_Valencia

News and Views 📰🌄 RT @KTLA: New voting equipment, polling places replaced and expanded same-day voter registration: Some fear election changes could land Cal… 2 hours ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed California Voting Changes Raise Concerns for 'Super Tuesday' - https://t.co/QWKGtKxJyx 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.