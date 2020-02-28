California voting changes raise concerns for 'Super Tuesday' Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )





More than 2.7 million of 20.6 million registered voters had returned ballots in early voting as of Thursday, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. California is among several states holding elections on “Super Tuesday," and the state's 416 delegates are a rich prize for the Democrats slugging it out for the nomination.



“We're going into this election with record registration and a whole lot of energy," Padilla said in a phone briefing with reporters Thursday.



California's primary also comes amid massive changes aimed at expanding voter participation: new voting equipment, vote centers that are replacing polling places in some counties and expanded same-day voter registration.



Those changes may confuse some voters. The fear is that California will end up with a mess much larger than the Feb. 3 debacle in Iowa, where the Democratic Party could not declare a winner for several days because of problems with a new cellphone app used to collect data from caucus sites, among other blunders.



The results of competitive races, such as the



