Fight virus first, worry on stimulus later: Rajan

PROGILENCE Capability Developement Is #globalisation going to take a severe body blow as a result of the #coronavirus; how many years will the global… https://t.co/AWr4mp3chO 11 minutes ago Vipin™ ✍️© RT @BloombergQuint: The #coronavirus outbreak will force companies to rethink supply chains and overseas production facilities, says Former… 57 minutes ago Tamizh RT @krish_sssg: Raghuram Rajan says fight the virus first, worry about stimulus later The spread of coronavirus is pushing the world towar… 1 hour ago Krish🗺️ Raghuram Rajan says fight the virus first, worry about stimulus later The spread of coronavirus is pushing the wor… https://t.co/CFzBSlklao 1 hour ago AP #Raghuram #Rajan says fight the #virus first, worry about stimulus later https://t.co/y7dnPfFQ4H 1 hour ago Pallav❣Jain Raghurmam Rajan's advice to govts: Fight virus first, worry about stimulus later https://t.co/tsyc8UBiC5 1 hour ago Umar Ansari RT @BloombergQuint: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan says fight the #Coronavirus first, worry about stimulus later. Read more: https://… 1 hour ago Achyutha The best economic tonic for the coronavirus shock is to contain its spread and worry about stimulus later, said Rag… https://t.co/lX2cnZNPNa 1 hour ago