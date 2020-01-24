Global  

Saudi Arabia may slash April oil prices to Asia by most since 2012

Reuters India Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to make the deepest cuts to its monthly official selling prices (OSP) to Asia since 2012, tracking declines in Middle East benchmarks and weak refining margins as the coronavirus outbreak has cut demand.
👓 View full article
