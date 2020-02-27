Local theme parks monitor threat of coronavirus outbreak
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Tourism, Central Florida's No. 1 economic engine, is among two of the four business sectors found to be most vulnerable to the effects of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to a Feb. 25 report by the Florida Chamber Foundation: international visitation and cruises. (The other two are imports/exports and manufacturing.) Consider: Central Florida draws 75 million annual visitors from all corners of the globe. And Port Canaveral is the second-busiest cruise port in the nation, hosting nearly…
Disney is shuttering its theme parks in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rip through the country. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will shut down on Saturday and stay closed through March 15. According to CNN, Disney has also closed its theme parks in Shanghai and in Hong Kong. The Tokyo...
The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy forced Paramount film company to suspend the filming of "Mission Impossible VII" in Venice.