Local theme parks monitor threat of coronavirus outbreak

bizjournals Friday, 28 February 2020
Tourism, Central Florida's No. 1 economic engine, is among two of the four business sectors found to be most vulnerable to the effects of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to a Feb. 25 report by the Florida Chamber Foundation: international visitation and cruises. (The other two are imports/exports and manufacturing.) Consider: Central Florida draws 75 million annual visitors from all corners of the globe. And Port Canaveral is the second-busiest cruise port in the nation, hosting nearly…
News video: Tokyo Disney Parks Shuttered Amid Coronavirus Fears

Tokyo Disney Parks Shuttered Amid Coronavirus Fears 00:32

 Disney is shuttering its theme parks in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rip through the country. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will shut down on Saturday and stay closed through March 15. According to CNN, Disney has also closed its theme parks in Shanghai and in Hong Kong. The Tokyo...

Facing South Florida: Rep. Shalala On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Facing South Florida: Rep. Shalala On Coronavirus Outbreak

Congresswoman Donna Shalala discusses the threat the Coronavirus poses to the United States and the Trump administration’s response.

Local Universities Canceling Travel Abroad Programs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Local Universities Canceling Travel Abroad Programs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Several colleges in the Pittsburgh area are canceling their study abroad trips scheduled for Spring 2020 amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

What Disney's CEO change may have to do with the coronavirus (Disney roundup)

The executive shakeup comes as the coronavirus outbreak has closed movie theaters and theme parks in China.
bizjournals Also reported by •OilPrice.com

Coronavirus makes global economy utterly unstable, like never before

The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy forced Paramount film company to suspend the filming of  "Mission Impossible VII" in Venice. According to the plan, actor...
PRAVDA Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS NewsCBC.ca

