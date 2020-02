Global markets post heavy losses as coronavirus anxieties pile up

Global markets are poised for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Also, Disney temporarily shutters two parks around Tokyo over coronavirus concerns , and the Australian government mulls its response to growing economic woes.



Recent related videos from verified sources Health And Financial Impacts Of Coronavirus Grow Globally Skyler Henry reports on global stock markets trying to bounce back after major coronavirus-related loses (2-26-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:53Published 2 days ago Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources European markets rack up second day of heavy losses amid coronavirus fears Global markets extended a nightmare run on Tuesday as coronavirus fears continued to grip investors across the world.

Belfast Telegraph 3 days ago



Global spread of coronavirus deepens concern over impact on world economy Global markets are in sell-off mode as a coronavirus outbreak spreads outside Asia. Milan Fashion Week saw Giorgio Armani live-streaming his show from an empty...

France 24 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this