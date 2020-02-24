Global  

Global markets post heavy losses as coronavirus anxieties pile up

France 24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Global markets are poised for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Also, Disney temporarily shutters two parks around Tokyo over coronavirus concerns, and the Australian government mulls its response to growing economic woes.
News video: Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks 01:13

 Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and three percent. John Lau, SEI Investments,...

Health And Financial Impacts Of Coronavirus Grow Globally [Video]Health And Financial Impacts Of Coronavirus Grow Globally

Skyler Henry reports on global stock markets trying to bounce back after major coronavirus-related loses (2-26-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street [Video]Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published


European markets rack up second day of heavy losses amid coronavirus fears

Global markets extended a nightmare run on Tuesday as coronavirus fears continued to grip investors across the world.
Belfast Telegraph

Global spread of coronavirus deepens concern over impact on world economy

Global markets are in sell-off mode as a coronavirus outbreak spreads outside Asia. Milan Fashion Week saw Giorgio Armani live-streaming his show from an empty...
France 24

