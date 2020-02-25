Global  

Yes on fees: Tampa Bay Builders Association supports increasing school impact fees in Hillsborough County

bizjournals Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
In a statement this week, the Tampa Bay Builders Association said it is in full support of increasing school impact fees in Hillsborough County from approximately $4,000 to $9,000 per new home, a 125 percent increase over current school impact fees.  The fees help the Hillsborough County School District ease overcrowding and accelerate the building of new schools in South County and other areas, TBBA said in the statement. The TBBA is an association of builders, developers, contractors and others…
News video: Hillsborough River State Park | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Hillsborough River State Park | Taste and See Tampa Bay 00:52

 Hillsborough River State Park features miles of nature trails and class II river rapids - which are rare in Florida!

