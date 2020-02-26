Global  

'The panic mode is full on': Stocks plunge again as fears mount of a coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Friday, 28 February 2020
'The panic mode is full on': Stocks plunge again as fears mount of a coronavirus pandemic**

· *Global stocks dived on Friday as investors braced for the novel coronavirus to become a pandemic.*
· *Several stock indexes are set to end the week in correction territory after falling more than 10% since Monday.*
· *"Blood is running in the streets," Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for markets.com, said in a...
News video: Dow nosedives 1,190 points into correction territory

Dow nosedives 1,190 points into correction territory 02:34

 Fear the coronavirus is turning into a pandemic sparked another major stampede out of stocks, prompting the worst point-drop for the Dow in history as stocks crumbled 4 percent. Conway G. Gittens looks at the damage.

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks [Video]Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara..

Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears [Video]Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest single-day drop in the market's history on Thursday.

'The worst is yet to come': Global stocks plummet as fears mount of a coronavirus pandemic

'The worst is yet to come': Global stocks plummet as fears mount of a coronavirus pandemic** · *Global stocks tumbled on Wednesday as investors braced for the novel coronavirus to escalate into a global pandemic.* · *The flu-like illness has...
'Markets are trading on fear': Stocks tumble as coronavirus panic takes hold

'Markets are trading on fear': Stocks tumble as coronavirus panic takes hold** · *Stocks slumped on Thursday as investors braced for the novel coronavirus to escalate into a pandemic and hammer global growth.* · *The World Health...
