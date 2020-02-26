'The panic mode is full on': Stocks plunge again as fears mount of a coronavirus pandemic
· *Global stocks dived on Friday as investors braced for the novel coronavirus to become a pandemic.*
· *Several stock indexes are set to end the week in correction territory after falling more than 10% since Monday.*
· *"Blood is running in the streets," Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for markets.com, said in a...
Fear the coronavirus is turning into a pandemic sparked another major stampede out of stocks, prompting the worst point-drop for the Dow in history as stocks crumbled 4 percent. Conway G. Gittens looks at the damage.