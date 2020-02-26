'The panic mode is full on': Stocks plunge again as fears mount of a coronavirus pandemic**

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

**



· *Global stocks dived on Friday as investors braced for the novel

· *Several stock indexes are set to end the week in correction territory after falling more than 10% since Monday.*

· *"Blood is running in the streets," Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for markets.com, said in a... **· *Global stocks dived on Friday as investors braced for the novel coronavirus to become a pandemic.*· *Several stock indexes are set to end the week in correction territory after falling more than 10% since Monday.*· *"Blood is running in the streets," Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for markets.com, said in a 👓 View full article

