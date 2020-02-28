Global  

London jury clears former Barclays executives after fraud trial

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Three former Barclays executives were acquitted in London on Friday of charges they helped funnel 322 million pounds ($418 million) in secret fees to Qatar in return for rescue financing during the credit crisis.
News video: Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office 00:59

 Three former Barclays executives were acquitted in London on Friday of charges they helped funnel 322 million pounds ($418 million) in secret fees to Qatar during the credit crisis, in return for rescue funding. Ciara Lee reports

Recent related news from verified sources

The inside story of the Barclays trial

Three former Barclays executives were charged with fraud over fundraising activity in 2008.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters

Factbox: Barclays bosses cleared of credit crisis-era fraud

Three former Barclays executives were cleared of credit-crisis era fraud charges by a jury on Friday after a landmark London trial over undisclosed payments to...
Reuters

