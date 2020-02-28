Global  

Hrithik Roshan signs with US-based Gersh Agency, ready to enter Hollywood

Hindu Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The agency’s aim is to introduce Hrithik to Hollywood filmmakers and create projects to be shot in India
