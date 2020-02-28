Hrithik Roshan signs with US-based Gersh Agency, ready to enter Hollywood

The agency’s aim is to introduce Hrithik to Hollywood filmmakers and create projects to be shot in India



Recent related news from verified sources Hrithik Roshan ready to enter Hollywood after being signed on by US-based agency Gersh The agency will be representing Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India.

DNA 5 hours ago



Hrithik Roshan is ready to enter Hollywood, US-based Gersh Agency signs the War actor Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War, which was the highest-grossing film of 2019 with more than Rs 315 crore at the box office

Bollywood Life 2 days ago



