India's GDP grows at 4.7 per cent in 2019-20 October-December quarter

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
India registered an economic growth rate of 4.7 per cent in the October-December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2019-2020, according to the data released by the government on Friday (February 28, 2020). In the second quarter of the 2019-2020 finacial year India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate was 5.5 per cent.
Recent related news from verified sources

Beyond Meat narrows 4Q loss as plant-based meat sales jump

Beyond Meat narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter as sales of its plant-based meat soared. The El Segundo, California-based company, which went public last...
Seattle Times

Q3 GDP growth rate at 4.7%; January core sector growth at 2.2%

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the third quarter (October-December) stood at 4.7 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the July-September quarter,...
IndiaTimes

