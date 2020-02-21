India's GDP grows at 4.7 per cent in 2019-20 October-December quarter

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India registered an economic growth rate of 4.7 per cent in the October-December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2019-2020, according to the data released by the government on Friday (February 28, 2020). In the second quarter of the 2019-2020 finacial year India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate was 5.5 per cent.


