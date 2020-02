India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the third quarter (October-December) stood at 4.7 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the July-September quarter, government data showed on Friday. The revision for the September quarter was up sharply from the 4.5 per cent preliminary report, which would have been the weakest growth in more than six years.



