'Corona beer virus' and 'beer coronavirus' searches increase as fears of outbreak spread

azcentral.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
As the coronavirus continues to spread, Mexican beer brand Corona is drawing criticism for a social teaser promoting the brand's hard seltzer.
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy struggles with virus 'that doesn't respect borders'

Italy struggles with virus 'that doesn't respect borders' 02:12

 Fears mount in Europe as Italy confirms 11 coronavirus deaths, with parts of the country's north under Wuhan-style lockdown.

Tokyo Disney Parks Shuttered Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Tokyo Disney Parks Shuttered Amid Coronavirus Fears

Disney is shuttering its theme parks in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rip through the country. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will shut down on Saturday and stay closed through March..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Newcastle ban training ground handshakes over coronavirus fears [Video]Newcastle ban training ground handshakes over coronavirus fears

Newcastle have introduced a training ground handshake ban in an attempt to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. The club has put a stop to a morning ritual of players and staff shaking hands..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


New coronavirus cases fall in China but fears grow over global spread

China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about...
Reuters

How being named "Corona" has affected Israeli businesses – and people

How being named Corona has affected Israeli businesses – and people"The Corona beer crowd is intelligent enough to differentiate between beer and the virus. We don't feel any influence, and we continue to enjoy everyone's jokes...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •The Next Web

