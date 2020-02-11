YouTube TV drops Fox Sports North, just in time to miss baseball season

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

YouTube TV said Thursday that it will drop Fox Regional Sports Networks — including FSN, which broadcasts Twins games — after failing to reach a new deal with network owner Sinclair Broadcast Group. Fans won't have long to say goodbye: The cutoff comes on Saturday. The Star Tribune reports on the decision — which also affects Fox Regional Sports channels in other markets — and the grousing about it from YouTube TV subscribers who had relied on the service after dropping cable television.… 👓 View full article

