Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > YouTube TV drops Fox Sports North, just in time to miss baseball season

YouTube TV drops Fox Sports North, just in time to miss baseball season

bizjournals Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
YouTube TV said Thursday that it will drop Fox Regional Sports Networks — including FSN, which broadcasts Twins games — after failing to reach a new deal with network owner Sinclair Broadcast Group. Fans won't have long to say goodbye: The cutoff comes on Saturday. The Star Tribune reports on the decision — which also affects Fox Regional Sports channels in other markets — and the grousing about it from YouTube TV subscribers who had relied on the service after dropping cable television.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Press Pass - 2/16/20 [Video]Press Pass - 2/16/20

Get the latest in sports from local experts here!

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:26Published

Greater Lansing Sports Authority - 2/11/20 [Video]Greater Lansing Sports Authority - 2/11/20

Greater Lansing Sports Authority - 2/11/20

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FOX Sports North announces 2020 Minnesota United TV schedule

FOX Sports North announces 2020 Minnesota United TV scheduleMinnesota United's 27-game regular-season schedule begins March 7 on FOX Sports North
FOX Sports

Giannis, Bucks capturing large audiences this season on regional sports network

The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are not only packing Fiserv Forum this season but also posting their highest television ratings in...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattSwenson

Matt Swenson We thought we finally had a means to catch @Twins games this season. If @YouTubeTV drops @FSNorth, there's not muc… https://t.co/UrDbe2IzqR 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.