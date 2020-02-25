Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > March's big ticket events in Silicon Valley: A fancy fur ball, an economic forum, and a night of whisky-tinged elegance

March's big ticket events in Silicon Valley: A fancy fur ball, an economic forum, and a night of whisky-tinged elegance

bizjournals Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The month of March offers a host of events for professional advancement and fun all over Silicon Valley and the rest of the San Francisco Bay Area. Here are a few local events you might want to pay particular attention to: Humane Society Silicon Valley presents The Fur Ball on March 28 at Levi's Stadium. Join animal lovers and well-mannered pups for a night of music and magic, complete with cocktails and special amenities for canine companions. The Silicon Valley Regional Economic Forum will be…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Ageism In Silicon Valley: More Men In Tech Getting Plastic Surgery To Combat Age Bias

Ageism In Silicon Valley: More Men In Tech Getting Plastic Surgery To Combat Age Bias 05:29

 It's Silicon Valley's little secret: ageism. KPIX takes a closer look at age bias in the tech industry and what increasingly more men are doing to stop Father Time. Veronica De La Cruz reports. (2-24-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around Town - March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse - 3/6/20 [Video]Around Town - March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse - 3/6/20

The "March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse" in dimondale is happening this weekend. It's being held from 2-5 on Sunday. You can enjoy beer while painting home decor. All skill levels are welcome.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:25Published

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Is Silicon Valley's innovation crown threatened? Tech execs change their minds

The rise of the rest is no threat to the best, according to an annual survey about Silicon Valley's lead over competing tech hubs Last year, 57 percent of tech...
bizjournals

Switzerland cancels events as Europe steps up virus containment

Switzerland cancels events as Europe steps up virus containmentShares Switzerland canceled large events and Germany quarantined about 1,000 people as Europe stepped up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus....
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.