Actor Steven Seagal Charged With Unlawful ICO Promotion

RTTNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Steven Seagal, well-known Hollywood actor and producer, has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with unlawfully promoting an Initial Coin Offering. He is charged for failing to disclose payments received by him for promoting an ICO on social media, particularly in a webinar with potential investors.
Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Steven Seagal Charged With Unlawfully Touting Digital Asset Offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced settled charges against actor Steven Seagal for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an...
SEC


