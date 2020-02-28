NA Proactive news snapshot: Mirasol Resources, Antibe Therapeutics, NexTech AR Solutions, Auryn Resources …

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCMKTS:MRZLF) revealed it is to option its Virginia Silver project in Argentina to Golden Opportunity Resources Corp (CSE:GOOP). The project generator first discovered the deposit in 2009 and has defined high-grade, epithermal style mineralization there. A resource estimate in 2016 pegged higher confidence indicated resources at 11.9 million ounces of silver at 310 grams per ton (g/t) and a further inferred 3.1 million ounces of silver at 207 g/t. Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) said Friday that the last patient has been enrolled and is on treatment in the Phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study of Antibe’s lead drug, ATB-346. The study is evaluating the effectiveness of ATB-346 in reducing osteoarthritis pain compared to placebo in 360 patients. NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) announced Friday that CEO Evan Gappelberg and his wife each purchased US$50,000 shares in company stock in the open market. Gappelberg purchased more than 35,000 shares at C$1.85 per share, bringing his total shares owned to 4.4 million. Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) has unveiled positive exploration results from its Curibaya project in Peru, where it is developing targets and believes it is onto a 'robust' precious metals system. The presence of high-grade silver-gold veins across a 4 by 4 kilometer alteration system demonstrates "robust metal endowment", the company said in a statement. Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) said Friday that it has drilled the “best hole ever drilled” at its Rajapalot project in Finland. The Vancouver-based company intersected 17.7 metres at 3.8 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 880 parts per million (ppm) cobalt and 4.3 g/t gold equivalent from 293 metres at its South Palokas prospect on the property. Another hole from South Pakolas intersected the highest cobalt reported to date from the prospect, with 12 metres at 5.4 g/t gold, 2,221 ppm cobalt and 6.8 g/t gold equivalent from 303 metres. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ:PESI) announced Friday the expansion of its Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) processing and treatment capacity through the addition of a highly specialized facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Perma-Fix Environmental Waste Operations Center (EWOC) is an 8.7-acre facility located on the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP), which is a former US Department of Energy (DOE) K-25 site. The facility is dedicated to supporting LLRW processing and disposition, including mechanical processing, to manage multiple waste streams from both government and commercial customers. American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) told investors Friday that it continues to conduct recycling tests of its patented RecycLiCo process on the battery manufacturing waste product of a tier-one lithium-ion battery manufacturing company, to produce recycled sulfate products. In late 2019, American Manganese reported initial results, successfully recovering high purity (99.98% and 99.977%) nickel-cobalt hydroxide from the lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide battery cathode scrap material. Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) has bought more claims near its Kenville gold mine project in British Columbia. Ximen has struck a deal with private company 49er Creek Gold Corp to buy its properties for cash and shares, which comprise 107 mineral claims, and eight occurrences, covering around 4,276 hectares in the Nelson mining district. Four of the eight areas were past producers, including the Queen Victoria occurrence, which generated 246 ounces of gold, 20,544 ounces of silver and around 1.48 million pounds of copper. Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) (OTCMKTS:KDKGF) has extended the term of 5,575,000 warrants issued under its private placement which closed on April 4, 2017. The warrants are currently exercisable at $0.30 per share and are set to expire on April 4, 2020. The company is applying to extend the expiry date of the 5,575,000 warrants to April 4, 2022. All other terms of the warrants, including the exercise price will remain unchanged, it said. Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO) (OTCMKTS:EXROF) announced that, further to its news releases dated February 6 and 14, 2020, it has closed the second and final tranche of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing and raised $4,299,590 through the issuance of 12,284,545 common shares at a price of $0.35 each, while in the second tranche, 2,253,897 shares were issued for gross proceeds of $788,864. The group said the net proceeds raised from the offering will be used to fund development of the company's current and new technology programs, the buildout of its new Calgary Innovation Centre, working capital and general corporate purposes. Carube Copper Corp (CVE:CUC) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to its share purchase agreement, dated December 9, 2019, with several arm's-length vendors, whereby the company has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of Latin America Resource Group Ltd. (LARG), which is in the process of transferring a 100% interest in eight exploration concessions and has an option to earn a majority interest in five additional exploration concessions on the Jasperoide copper-gold project, located in Andahuaylas-Yauri belt of Peru, to its wholly-owned Peruvian subsidiary. 👓 View full article

