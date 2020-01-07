Cisco Systems plans a new round of layoffs amid an uncertain outlook for the economy
Friday, 28 February 2020 () A round of job cuts is coming to Cisco Systems Inc. as the company — and nearly all of the rest of the tech industry — faces uncertain economic prospects for the near future. The Wall Street Journal reports that the networking equipment maker is planning a round of layoffs, but didn’t say how many or what jobs would be affected. Cisco said it would offer support to employees affected by the layoffs. Business Journal research shows that, as of August 2019, San Jose-based Cisco — led by…
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Cisco Systems is the #12 analyst pick. Cisco Systems also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the...