Former MillerCoors GM Jim Kanter confident in Molson Coors’ resilience
Friday, 28 February 2020 () For 14 years Jim Kanter called MillerCoors, the previous name for the American unit of Molson Coors Beverage Co., home. On Wednesday Kanter, the current chief operating officer at Sprecher Brewing Co. in Glendale, faced the incredible sadness of his former home facing a workplace shooting that left six Molson Coors employees dead, including the shooter. “It’s such a terrible tragedy. I just want to give everyone over there a big hug because they need it, and we’re one community. I have…
Authorities have passed along an update from police regarding the mass shooting at Molson Coors. Police said the suspected shooter, Anthony Ferrill, carried out the attack. The names of the victims has also been released.