Former MillerCoors GM Jim Kanter confident in Molson Coors' resilience

bizjournals Friday, 28 February 2020
For 14 years Jim Kanter called MillerCoors, the previous name for the American unit of Molson Coors Beverage Co., home.  On Wednesday Kanter, the current chief operating officer at Sprecher Brewing Co. in Glendale, faced the incredible sadness of his former home facing a workplace shooting that left six Molson Coors employees dead, including the shooter. “It’s such a terrible tragedy. I just want to give everyone over there a big hug because they need it, and we’re one community. I have…
 Authorities have passed along an update from police regarding the mass shooting at Molson Coors. Police said the suspected shooter, Anthony Ferrill, carried out the attack. The names of the victims has also been released.

Five men went to work at Molson Coors Tuesday and never made it home. Their friends and family are now dealing with their devastating loss.

Hundreds gathered Thursday night at The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield to mourn the victims of the shooting at Molson Coors.

After a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors headquarters Wednesday afternoon that left six people dead, local businesses, organizations and...
The gunman suspected of fatally shooting five former coworkers at Molson Coors before killing himself has been identified as 51-year-old electrician Anthony...
