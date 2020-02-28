Global  

Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bernard Madoff's former customers will soon see their total recovery approach $14 billion, a court-appointed trustee said on Friday, as the dying swindler awaits a decision on whether the U.S. government will support his request to leave prison early.
