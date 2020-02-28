Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Bernard Madoff's former customers will soon see their total recovery approach $14 billion, a court-appointed trustee said on Friday, as the dying swindler awaits a decision on whether the U.S. government will support his request to leave prison early. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Phillipa Charlotte RT @NikitaKitty: Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/Wu6UhkhfIZ Let him rot in jail, it… 3 seconds ago Earl Greene Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/xVHHhEJLtD 2 minutes ago 901Law.com Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks... https://t.co/6QYsBn42Gc 10 minutes ago Pierre Ciric RT @ReutersLegal: Madoff customer payout nears $14 bln, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/SchfHz7FLO https://t.co/KERDpo6cC3 20 minutes ago PhilippeM 🧔🏻 RT @Reuters: Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/iIdHGVQrKD https://t.co/EFy5mz0VQk 21 minutes ago Reuters UK Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/TNL0YpD8ei https://t.co/8vcxBEsmOf 27 minutes ago Nikita Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/Wu6UhkhfIZ Let him rot in j… https://t.co/4ZZMxzNs6V 29 minutes ago Mike Karam Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/yRO7PlCsUV 33 minutes ago