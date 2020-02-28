Global  

Coronavirus: FTSE 100 suffers greatest one-week fall since 2008 financial crisis

Independent Friday, 28 February 2020
The FTSE 100 suffered its worst one-week fall since the 2008 financial crisis as fears grew about the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis

 Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis

Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading.

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara..

UK top shares in worst week since financial crisis

UK's FTSE 100 share index hit by biggest one-week fall since 2008 financial crisis amid coronavirus fears
BBC News

FTSE 100 posts worst week since 2008 financial crisis amid coronavirus concern

The UK’s leading index of companies has seen its sharpest weekly fall since the middle of the financial crisis as markets lost 3.2% on Friday.
Belfast Telegraph

