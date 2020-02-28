Coronavirus: FTSE 100 suffers greatest one-week fall since 2008 financial crisis



Recent related videos from verified sources Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published 3 hours ago Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:29Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources UK top shares in worst week since financial crisis UK's FTSE 100 share index hit by biggest one-week fall since 2008 financial crisis amid coronavirus fears

BBC News 1 hour ago



FTSE 100 posts worst week since 2008 financial crisis amid coronavirus concern The UK’s leading index of companies has seen its sharpest weekly fall since the middle of the financial crisis as markets lost 3.2% on Friday.

Belfast Telegraph 51 minutes ago



