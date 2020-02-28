Intesa Sanpaolo hires four additional advisers for UBI Banca bid Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Intesa Sanpaolo has picked JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Equita Sim as advisers for its bid on rival UBI Banca , Italy's biggest retail bank said on Friday. 👓 View full article

