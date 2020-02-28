Global  

General Motors to add 1,200 workers at 2 Michigan factories

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans. GM said Friday that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats. […]
