General Motors to add 1,200 workers at 2 Michigan factories Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans. GM said Friday that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources General Motors to add 1,200 workers at 2 Michigan factories DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans. GM said Friday that its...

SeattlePI.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this