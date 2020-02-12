Italy's Alitalia reduces flights on 38 routes as coronavirus deters passengers

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 14 Passengers On US charter Flights Evacuating Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus Fourteen people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown back to the United States on charter flights tested positive for novel coronavirus. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:41Published 2 weeks ago Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources JetBlue is waiving fees for canceling or changing flights because of the coronavirus, the first US airline to do so for all routes · *JetBlue is offering free flight cancellations or changes on all newly-booked flights, as people grow increasingly worried about traveling during the deadly...

Business Insider 2 days ago





Tweets about this