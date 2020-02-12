Global  

Italy's Alitalia reduces flights on 38 routes as coronavirus deters passengers

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Italy's flagship carrier Alitalia said on Friday it was reducing flights on 38 national and international routes because coronavirus was leading to fewer passengers.
