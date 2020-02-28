GM to add 1,200 jobs at Michigan plants to meet SUV demand Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

No. 1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to add more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing plants in Michigan to meet growing demand for its SUVs. 👓 View full article

