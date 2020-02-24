Global  

Mortgage rates fall to the lowest since 2012 amid coronavirus fears

Business Insider Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Mortgage rates fall to the lowest since 2012 amid coronavirus fears· *On Friday, the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.23%, down from 3.42% at the beginning of the week, according to Mortgage News Daily. *
· *That's the lowest rate since September 2012. Mortgage rates have been pushed lower by falling US Treasury yields as investors flee to quality amid coronavirus...
