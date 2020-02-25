Global  

Corona beer maker says U.S. sales remain strong despite virus outbreak

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Corona beer maker Constellation Brands Inc said on Friday sales of its Corona Extra beer remained strong in the United States in the four weeks to Feb. 16, amid the rapid global spread of the coronavirus.
 Dr. Bruce Y. Lee discusses the growing number of fears surrounding the corona virus outbreak.

