The Last Chevy Impala Has Now Been Made In Detroit
|
|
Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The last Chevrolet Impala rolled off the assembly line this week as General Motors converts its Hamtramck, Mich. factory to electric vehicle production.
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Chevy builds its last ImpalaChevrolet on Thursday built its last Impala, bringing to close a nameplate that dates back to 1958. The final example, finished in red, is bound for a customer...
MotorAuthority
You Might Like
Tweets about this