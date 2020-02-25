|
Alert: Stocks fall again in another wild day, leaving Wall Street with its worst week since October 2008 as virus fears spread
|
|
Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fall again in another wild day, leaving Wall Street with its worst week since October 2008 as virus fears spread.
|
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
All Eyes On Wall Street 02:35
Investors are hoping to see some signs of recovery today after the Dow fell more than 1,000 points Monday. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
No relief: stocks slide again on virus fears
European stocks slid for a third day on Friday as virus fears stayed strong, but Asian shares, though down on the day, did manage to eke out a gain for the week. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:27Published
Coronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks
U.S. stocks suffered another sharp drop, led by financial and travel stocks, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors. Conway G. Gittens..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this