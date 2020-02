· *All major US indices tanked on Friday, pushing stock prices further into correction territory as coronavirus fears continued to roil investors.*· *The** S&P 500 fell as much as 4.1% before closing down 0.8%. The index suffered an 11% drop over five days — its worst weekly stretch since October 2008.*· *The Dow Jones

