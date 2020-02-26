Intermittent fasting can aid in weight loss, anti-aging and overall health
Intermittent fasting is an eating strategy that gained popularity as a weight loss technique about 10 years ago. In addition to reported weight loss benefits, research has shown intermittent fasting has an anti-aging effect and can improve markers of physical and mental health, according to Luke Corey, a registered dietitian with Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine and sports nutritionist with the Minnesota Timberwolves. "Intermittent fasting is the umbrella term for a number of fasting protocols,"…