Got an unexpected check in the mail? It may be fake Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )





In fake check schemes, criminals send checks to their victims, who deposit them. The money initially shows up in the victims’



Reports of check fraud have risen 65% since 2015, and the typical loss is about $2,000 — much higher than losses for other types of fraud, the Federal Trade Commission reported recently. Last year, the commission’s fraud network received more than 27,000 reports of fake check scams, with losses of more than $28 million.



People in their 20s are more than twice as likely as those over 30 to report losing money in the schemes, the commission found. College students, for instance, have reported that the scam started with a message to their student email address.



“It’s really jarring to see twice as many people in their 20s reporting losses,” said Monica Vaca, associate director of consumer response and operations at the FTC.



One reason young people may be more likely to become victims is that they are probably less familiar with how paper checks work, experts say. While federal rules require that banks make funds available quickly for withdrawal — usually within a day or two, depending on the type of check — there can be a delay of several days or even weeks before a check is fully verified.



"They're just not used to writing checks," said John Breyault, vice president of policy at the National Consumer League, an advocacy group.

